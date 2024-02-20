Northamptonshire's Animals In Need and Wellingborough Salvation Army centre featured on BBC's Songs of Praise
Two local charities featured in the latest episode of Songs of Praise.
Sunday’s show included Animals In Need in Little Irchester and the Salvation Army’s processing centre for recycling clothes in Wellingborough.
The episode, entitled Caring for Creation, saw Claire McCollum meeting Christians putting their faith into action to care for the environment in different ways.
Talking about the feature on the Salvation Army, the BBC website says: “In Northamptonshire, she discovers the remarkable technology at the heart of the Salvation Army’s processing centre for recycling clothes.
"The facility is one the largest of its kind in the UK and is helping to drastically reduce landfill waste.
"To witness it in action, Claire brings a bag of her own preloved items and watches them fly through a Fibersort machine, a clever automated system that uses infrared cameras and jets of compressed air to separate textiles.
"Claire speaks with Major Heather Poxon about the vision behind the new facility and how it stems from the Christian ethos of the organisation.”
The presenter also paid a visit to Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough.
She met sanctuary manager Annie Marriott, a Christian who believes God put her on planet earth to care for all creatures great and small.
Annie spoke about how the charity sees an influx of hedgehog rescues during the winter months, with Annie explaining what more people can do to help make their gardens more welcoming for them.
Speaking in January when the show was filmed, Annie said she believes her work with animals is more than just a job and that it is a calling.
She said: “I know that I was born on this planet to do this job, that’s the whole reason that he put me here.
"I think we are just the caretakers on this earth and we are just here to look after them.”
Annie admitted that she is always singing and when asked to pick a song, she chose All Things Bright And Beautiful.
Animals In Need currently has more than 600 different domestic and wild animals that have been rescued from danger.
Sunday’s episode is available to watch back on BBC iPlayer.