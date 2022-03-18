A Northamptonshire woman will form part of a fearless group of female trekkers aiming to tackle one of the world’s wildest mountain regions.

University of Northampton Sports Therapy graduate, Rebecca Forster-Haig known as Boo, is one of 10 women who will follow in the footsteps of war heroes, as they trek across the Hardangervidda plateau, in Norway.

The group of forces wives hopes to be the world’s first all-female team to retrace the steps of a highly secret allied mission, the Heroes of Telemark - the brave team which first made the trek across the Norwegian mountains, to blow up a Nazi-controlled heavy water plant in Norway, during World War Two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Forster-Haig known as Boo will attempt to trek across the Hardangervidda plateau, in Norway.

Boo, who is originally from Northamptonshire, now living near Devizes in Wiltshire, shared her motivations for taking part in the challenge which began on Friday (March 18).

She said: “I wanted to take part in this challenge to remind myself of my sense of self and strength.

“I haven’t ever skied or seen more than a British snowfall, so I know this is going to be a real test of my resilience, but I’m ready for that challenge.”

Boo met and married her military husband, Glyn, while she was a student, and is now mum to two young girls.

Boo and Glyn on their wedding day.

She said: “I’ve always been passionate about the benefits of physical activity, fitness and fun are at the centre of our family life.

“With two girls and the dogs, we’re always out doing something, I firmly believe that this helps our family manage the very unique challenges that come as part of being a military family, with frequent relocations and deployments.”

Boo has already clocked up the kilometres during her preparation for the five-day expedition, during which she, and the rest of the team, will pull their supplies as they ski across the snowy plateau, bedding down in exposed wooden huts each night before they reach the Hydro Electric power plant, which marks their finish line.

She said: “I’ve certainly drawn on my academic knowledge to set my training regime in preparation for the trek.

Boo with her husband and young girls.

“I’ve been reading lots about the female specific training and tailoring my regime to my strengths and focusing on where I know I need to build more strength.

“My family has been with me and supporting me in my preparation.

“I’ve been dragging my training tyre, which simulates the weight and drag of the kit, while the children have been walking next to me, as well as over the training weekends I’ve had with the whole challenge team.

“I have two young daughters, I have spent the last couple of years focusing on helping them to discover who they are, and along that journey, I feel like I’ve forgotten who I am a little bit.

“My training regime has got me listening to, and understanding my body and mind, I’m rediscovering myself.”

Boo shared her thoughts going into the challenge.

She added: “I’m trying to focus on the job I have to do when I get to Norway, it’s a deployment mindset, I suppose. It’s very daunting of course, but I know that the team of women taking part have plenty of grit, determination, humour, and kindness to support each other along the way. I can’t wait to get out on the snow.”