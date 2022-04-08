Northamptonshire woman raises £45,000 for disabled children over seven years

A kind hearted fundraiser is urging others to help change the life of a child after raising £45,000 for disabled and terminally ill children.

Elly Hance, from Deanshanger, has raised the sum for Newlife, a charity that brings “vital” medical equipment to disabled children.

She reportedly first heard of the Charity for Disabled Children in 2015 when she read an article about a child the charity had helped. “Overwhelmed” by the difference funding can make to disabled children and their families, Elly decided to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money will go towards specialist equipment and services for children caught in long NHS waiting lists

Elly said: “It’s an amazing feeling, being able to help a child in need. That’s what drives me on – helping the next child in need receive equipment that can be quite simply life changing.

"This could be specialist seating so they can be involved with family activities, a buggy or wheelchair so they can go outside, or a safe bed to sleep in without risk of injury.

“I know that Newlife helps children in a very real way and that every penny donated to them to fund equipment, actually goes to fund equipment.”

Newlife is the leading charity providing specialist equipment to disabled and terminally ill children across the UK, providing grants of equipment, emergency equipment loans, a nurse helpline and loans of specialist toys through their Play Therapy Pod service.

Elly and her friends have held numerous events over the years, including dining experiences, sponsored walks and a Santa Dash, among others.

During the pandemic, Elly continued fundraising and made 1,900 face masks to order, passing all donations to Newlife Charity. These reportedly added up to £4,782.

She said: “My children are grown and fine, but for a disabled child the equipment those funds purchase makes such a difference. That’s why I urge people to fundraise for Newlife – dip your toe in the water – you’ve got nothing to lose.

“Helping Newlife has become central to my life in a good way, but people can do it as a one off event or a series of events, whatever fits their lives. It’s about reaching out to others and helping where you can.”

More than 30 children have received equipment from Newlife through funds Elly raised over the past seven years.

Sally Insley, Newlife’s head of public fundraising, said: “Ellie is an amazing fundraiser for Newlife and we can’t thank her enough for all her hard work over the last seven years.

“As a charity we rely on fundraisers like Elly – and we urgently need more people to help, whether it’s a one off sponsored event such as a walk or run, something silly that raises a smile as well as funds, or a regular supporter who can use their skills to raise donations.

“For many families contacting Newlife is a last resort and as a charity we are doing everything we can to fund the equipment for children left without vital equipment because of red tape, waiting lists, or lack of the right equipment, which can leave them at serious risk of injury, in pain, or trapped in hospital waiting for discharge.

"With help from fundraisers we know we can make a difference.”