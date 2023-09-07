Northamptonshire woman celebrating 103rd birthday says ‘being independent’ is key to living long and happy life
A Northamptonshire woman, celebrating her 103rd birthday today (September 7), says “being independent” is the key to living a long and happy life.
May Ennifer celebrated with an afternoon tea party at Ridgway House in Towcester, where she has resided for the past four years.
Her relatives travelled far and wide to be with her on the special day, which May was “very excited” for when she spoke to this newspaper.
May was one of 10 children and left school aged 14. She has two children, seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.
The 103-year-old moved to Northampton from Coventry to be local to her daughter, and is surrounded by lots of support.
May says that as her family are “growing up” and have themselves to look after, it makes the visits all the more special.
May lived a busy post office and shop work-life when she was married, and carried out clerical work during the war. She was also a keen baker and seamstress.
This time last year, on her 102nd birthday, she proudly recalled how she managed to get her hands on one third of a nylon parachute during the war – which she made two night dresses and four pairs of French knickers from.
Today (September 7), on her 103rd birthday, she fondly looked back on times when she was free from the war.
Though there was not a great deal to eat, May says she and her friends made the most of it by going dancing at the age of 14 and 15 – having made out they were actually 16.
“We enjoyed ourselves as best we could,” said the 103-year-old. “And we made the most of what we had.”
When asked what she thinks is the key to living a long and happy life, and what advice she would give youngsters, May said: “Just carry on and be independent.
“Carry on doing your own thing and pick yourself up.”
During the celebrations at Ridgway House this time last year, May was described as “fiercely independent, always keen to vocalise her thoughts and won’t stand any nonsense” by the team leader.