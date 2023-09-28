Northamptonshire widower to complete charity walk with dog who 'keeps him alive'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northamptonshire widower, who credits the dog he looks after with having saved his life, is preparing to take his canine friend on a charity walk.

Bill Corner dog sits Toffee, a show cocker who will turn three in November, on weekdays whilst his neighbour, Toffee’s owner Jane Wilkins, teaches at Magdalen College School, in Brackley.

The pensioner, from Nether Heyford, who lost his wife Sue to a brain tumour in October 2020, said: “For all his foibles, Toffee’s become part of the household. I like him and he does a lot for me, emotionally. He’s keeping me alive.”

Bill Corner with Toffee

On Saturday (September 30), Bill and Toffee will be taking part in the Brain Tumour Research charity’s Milton Keynes Walk of Hope.

The 10km walk will follow the city’s redways, starting and finishing at the charity’s head office in Shenley Wood. It will incorporate scenic views of Furzton Lake and pass through the leafy suburb of Emerson Valley.

Bill, who is 76, said: “I’m looking forward to it. It’s too late for Sue but it could help others – every pound helps. When I talk to people about the little funding that goes into brain tumour research, just one percent of the national spend on cancer research, and the fact they kill more children and young people under 40 than any other cancer, they’re blown away.”

Sue, a former Nether Heyford parish councillor, was a systems manager at Barclaycard for more than 30 years and was in the RAF for around five years before that.

She was diagnosed with a brain tumour in November 2019. She was on her way to collect her two grandchildren from school when she felt peculiar and decided to pull over. She managed to call one of her two daughters who alerted Bill. He found her in her car overhanging a T-junction.

After spending 20 minutes on the phone with the NHS 111 triage service and a further 15 minutes waiting to be seen by their GP, Bill rushed Sue to A&E. She could not walk properly and was unable to speak. Sue suffered two seizures in hospital before being admitted.

A CT scan revealed Sue had a brain tumour, which was later identified as a glioblastoma (GBM) – a highly aggressive tumour with a devastatingly short prognosis of 12-18 months. Sue underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy but passed away 11 months later, aged 72.

Bill, a former automotive engineer who worked mostly for Ford and Cosworth, added: “To hear the person you love only has months to live is gut-wrenching. We were married 21 years but knew each other for 40. I did everything for her in the end, which is what I signed up for, but losing her was so difficult. I’ll never get over it and I will never heal.

“Sue had a beautiful smile. She was caring, highly organised and incredibly patient. She was also very positive, a glass half-full kind of person, even after her diagnosis. She took an interest in me, as someone who’s played sports all my life, and often came to watch me play golf. I was very lucky. Now I take Toffee golfing with me.”

Toffee’s owner lives about a half mile from Bill. The pair met whilst out walking in the village and Jane mentioned that she did not know what she was going to do with Toffee when she returned to work. Bill told her to knock on his door if she got stuck and six months later that is what she did. That was more than two and a half years ago.

“Toffee nearly knocked me over – he’d grown five-fold,” said Bill, who has taken Toffee on up to three walks a day during the week ever since.

The Walk of Hope will be a rare outing for the pair on a weekend.

Bill’s local pub, the Foresters Arms, has donated £300 of quiz winnings to his fundraiser. To add to his donations, visit www.justgiving.com/page/bill-corner-1693648832596.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “With one in three of us knowing someone affected by a brain tumour, Sue’s story is, sadly, not unique. They’re indiscriminate, affecting anyone at any age, and just 12 percent of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 54 percent across all cancers.

“We’re determined to change this but it’s only by working together we will be able to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, find a cure. We’re really grateful for Bill’s support and look forward to welcoming him and Toffee to our Milton Keynes Walk of Hope next weekend.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.