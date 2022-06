A joint celebration was held by Kelmarsh, Harrington and Arthingworth (KHA) WI for their 70th birthday and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Their 70th birthday was delayed by two years due to COVID.

The cake was made by talented member Ann Dennis-Jones and was cut by Daphne Lane who has been a member of KHA for 60 years. Daphne first came to a meeting with her mother.

Rachel Evans, President, KHA) was also in attendance at the meeting.