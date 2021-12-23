A popular Northamptonshire walking website has launched a charity calendar for 2022 to raise money for the Frank Bruno Foundation.

Northamptonshire Walks was set up by Dave Askew in 2013 to share his love for the county with others by sharing his walking routes across the county.

After an unprecedented year, with the Covid-19 pandemic, visits to the website soared with the public turning to walking for mindfulness and escapism.

Members have also joined the Facebook group to share pictures and their love of walking and in 2021 group walks were launched.

To celebrate the beauty of Northamptonshire a calendar has been created, which is now available to buy for Christmas and into the New Year.

Dave said: “A calendar has been highly requested by members of the Facebook group.

“It was an exciting project to work on and I’m thrilled to be able to support the Frank Bruno Foundation that makes a difference in the community.

“Members of the Northamptonshire Walks Facebook group share photos from their walks throughout the year meaning there were hundreds to choose from making it a tough job to select 12.

“Each photo highlights a part of our county and a link to which walk they were taken from”.

Sterling Solutions has sponsored the printing of the calendars meaning every penny goes towards The Frank Bruno Foundation who aim to improve the mental wellbeing of participants who are facing or recovering from mental ill health.