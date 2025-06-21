Northamptonshire villagers hit the jackpot with life-changing £1m Postcode Lottery win

Eight lucky people in Wollaston have won a £125,000 share of a million pounds in the Postcode Lottery’s weekly prize when NN29 7SN was announced as the winner on Saturday, June 21.

Winners include a Tesco employee, a farm manager and a self-employed tiler.

Priory Road road resident Helen Goodman plans to use her £125,000 on a Caribbean cruise, a family reunion in the USA, and to transform her house into ‘fifty shades of purple’.

A Postcode Lottery camera crew knocked on her purple front door, surprising her with the six-figure cheque, which Helen says is ‘life-changing’.

Eight homes in Priory Road, Wollaston shared in the £1million win

She said: “The only way I can describe [winning] is just wow. It just means so much. My love of purple is a bit obsessive but it’s just my thing, it’s what I do.

“I’ll be able to get my house completely finished and my house will be the house of 50 shades of purple.”

Natasha, Helen’s eldest daughter, added: “My mum is purple-mad. I even bought her a plaque that says, ‘the house of fifty shades of purple’.

“I don’t believe this stuff actually happens. You know when you don’t believe everything you see on television? It’s a bizarre feeling. I’m just so happy for my mum.”

Helen will renovate her home with even more purple

Self-employed tiler Cameron Day, 27, says his win will help to fund the purchase of his first house and a first-ever holiday abroad to Zante, Greece with his wife Lauren, as Cameron currently rents his lucky Priory Road property.

He said: “It’s unreal. It’s probably like 10 years’ worth of work. Am I dreaming? Am I still asleep? We have lots of spending money now. We could have two holidays this year. We’ve both never been abroad.”

Lauren, 27, and his partner since the age of 15 added: “I’d like to put a deposit on a house because we’ve rented since we were 19, so it would be nice to have a house that is actually ours.”

Cameron and Lauren Day will buy their home and take first holiday

The neighbours’ win also means multiple local charities will receive vital funding boosts, including Animals in Need (£50,000), Family Support Link (£40,000), Daylight Centre Fellowship (£40,000), Home-Start Wellingborough and District (£30,000), and Baby Basics Northampton (£30,000).

Local Tesco worker Sophie Bishopp, 32, is now browsing for five-star holiday deals to Mexico for her and husband Nathan’s long-awaited honeymoon, having been married for two years.

The mum-of-one also plans to treat her five-year-old daughter Grace to a ‘princess extravaganza’, with a trip to Disneyland on the cards. Nathan works as a a financial advisor, and so the couple are keen to ensure all spending decisions are well thought out.

Also sharing in the windfall is Barry Elderton, 58, and Zoe Cheesbrough, 50.

Barry, who currently manages a farm, is now organising a dream trip to Daytona International Speedway in Florida with his partner, Sharon.

Mum-of-two Zoe works for Mastercard, and celebrated her win with husband Andrew Cheesbrough, 49. With their winnings, the pair are looking at ordering a new kitchen and upgrading their holiday to Rhodes, Greece.

Last month, eight people also shared £1 million after NN2 8RU in Northampton was announced as the winner on Saturday, May 17.