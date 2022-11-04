Northamptonshire villagers enlist migrant charity’s help to support asylum seekers sent to local hotel

Parish councillors are enlisting the help of a migrant support charity to help improve “community cohesion” following the arrival of more than 160 asylum seekers at a Northamptonshire hotel.

Police revealed last month it is mounting extra patrols following complaints in Crick believed to involve asylum seekers given temporary accommodation at the nearby Ibis Hotel.

A meeting called by West Northamptonshire Council this week learned that 163 asylum seekers could be staying in the three-star Rugby East Ibis’ 111 rooms for up to a year. Crick Parish Council issued a statement following the meeting confirming the 163 individuals accommodated at the hotel are likely to remain there “for the time being”, adding: “We were advised originally that they would be moved to other more permanent accommodation after a few days but the crisis highlighted in the media means that this will no longer be the case.

The Ibis hotel near Crick is being used to accommodate more than 160 asylum seekers

“We have asked for support from Migrant Help UK on how we can support our new temporary residents and improve community cohesion. We would also be interested in receiving any ideas or suggestions from residents which might help to make the asylum seekers feel more welcome and part of our community.”

A West Northamptonshire spokesman said the meeting was “an opportunity for the parish council and the local church to build a relationship with Serco and Migrant Help, who will directly support the hotel guests”.

Jane Carr, the council’s director of communities and opportunities, added: “We have welcomed refugees from various Government schemes to the area. We are not currently taking any direct action regarding the requirement to offer hotel placements but we will be keeping a watching brief on what is happening in other areas.

“We will also review the situation once any further plans for our area are unveiled.”

The Home Office says record levels of arrivals to the UK had put unprecedented pressure on the system.

A spokesman refused to say if any other hotels in the area are being used to accommodate asylum seekers but added: “Hotels are a short-term solution to the global migration crisis and we are working hard to find appropriate dispersed accommodation for migrants, asylum seekers and Afghan refugees as soon as possible.

"We would urge local authorities to do all they can to help house people permanently.”

Outsourcing giant Serco provides asylum accommodation and support services in the North West of England, Midlands and East of England on behalf of the Home Office under a 10-year contract reported to be worth £1.9 billion.

But it gave the local councils no notice it was taking over the Ibis near Crick, nor other hotels in the area.