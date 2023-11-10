Northamptonshire village shop raided by gang in early hours burglary
Police are appealing for witnesses
A gang of burglars forced entry to a village shop during a late night raid.
Police officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident at the One Stop Shop in The Green, Mawsley.
The incident took place on Wednesday just before 1am.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident happened on Wednesday, November 8, just before 1am, when multiple offenders forced entry to the back door.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”