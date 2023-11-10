Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A gang of burglars forced entry to a village shop during a late night raid.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident at the One Stop Shop in The Green, Mawsley.

The incident took place on Wednesday just before 1am.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The One Stop Shop in Mawsley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident happened on Wednesday, November 8, just before 1am, when multiple offenders forced entry to the back door.