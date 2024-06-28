Northamptonshire village pub named ‘best in East Midlands’ at awards
The Tollemache Arms in Harrington, near Rothwell, was one of 13 pubs to be named as the best in its region at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2024, which brings together 94 pubs and bars from across the UK.
Already named as the county winner, the pub had gone through to the grand finals to battle it out for the top spot.
Owner Joe Buckley said: “It’s fantastic. We won it last year so that’s two years on the bounce. It’s a testament to the team’s consistency.”
The George Inn, near Bath, won the top prize with the pub group of the year going to Nottingham’s Castle Rock Brewery. Bar Group of the Year was awarded to The Blues Kitchen, and the inaugural Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award went to Cheshire Cat Pubs and Bars’ Fitzherbert Arms.
Next on the menu for staff and customers is Tolly Fest this weekend with tickets still available for the family day on Sunday.
In September the team will find out if they have won another competition – they have been named finalists in the Great British Pub Awards.
Joe added: “We’re super proud of our little country pub to be through to the last six in the country for best country pub.
"Our team and suppliers work so hard to make sure we smash every area of our business so we can’t wait to welcome the judges over the next few months.”
The team will travel to Manchester in September to hear the results.
For Tolly Fest tickets go to https://www.thetolly.co.uk/.
