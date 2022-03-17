A mixed under nines football team will be running for nine hours straight to raise money for Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war.

The Deanshanger Colts Under Nines football team is completing a nine hour relay of their home pitch on Sunday, March 20 from 9am to 6pm.

There will be 18 children taking part in the fundraising effort, with two players running for up to two hours at a time taking turns throughout the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Deanshanger Colts Under Nines football team.

Elle Katie - whose nine-year-old son, Bobby, plays for the Deanshanger Colts - said: "They are a lovely group of kids and everyone who was asked wanted to get involved.

"I think they've all seen what's happening in Ukraine and they are concerned seeing a lot of children their age who are having to leave their homes and they don't have a choice about that. They are leaving with nothing and have nowhere to go so we are raising money so they can have food, clothes and medical care."

The Deanshanger Colts' playing colours are blue and yellow - which match the colours of the Ukrainian flag - so they will be tackling this monster challenge wearing their kit. They have batons and flags and they are currently in the process of making banners.

The nine-hour fundraiser was decided because the team is comprised of players aged nine years and below.

The team has, so far, raised £1,135 on their Just Giving page, surpassing their target of £500 by a whopping 227 percent. The money will go towards the DEC Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

Elle, talking about how the children reacted to this, said: "They were over the moon, they could not believe it.

"When we got to £100, Bobby's eyes nearly popped out. It is just crazy but lovely how everyone wants to donate."

The nine hour relay will be taking place on the Deanshanger playing fields on Sunday, March 20 from 9am to 6pm.

Members of the public are encouraged to come along to cheer on the young football players.