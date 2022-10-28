Northamptonshire tractor ‘road run’ raised more than £2,000 for Marie Curie

A ‘road run’ was recently held in Northamptonshire to fundraise for Marie Curie as a way to say thank you for the support given to a mother who passed away from cancer 17 years ago.

Robert Duncombe, who organised the event and raised £2,028.51, says he will “always remember the support the nurses gave during his mum’s terminal illness”.

Robert said: “Although I was seven at the time and I don’t remember much, I’ll never forget the nurses with the yellow daffodils on their uniform.

Robert Duncombe, who organised the event and raised £2,028.51, says he will “always remember the support the Marie Curie nurses gave during his mum’s terminal illness”.

“Alongside memories of her in her final days, I also remember the nurses’ invaluable support.”

Although Robert could not fully appreciate the work the nurses were doing at the time – aged just seven – he now values the “fantastic job” they did more than ever.

They also supported the whole family, simply by saying hello with a friendly smile each day.

“These memories have stuck with me and every time I see the Marie Curie branding, I think back to those times,” said Robert. “I wanted to do my bit to say thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27 tractors came together on August 1 and began the road run in Helmdon, heading through surrounding areas and circling back on themselves.

It was then that Robert decided to do something different to raise funds and as he loves tractors, he saw this as the best thing to incorporate.

The 27 tractors came together on August 1 and began the road run in Helmdon, heading through surrounding areas and circling back on themselves.

Upon their arrival back to Helmdon, the village joined those who took part for a raffle, barbecue and drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicles varied from those made in the 1970s, through to modern models – which included a Ford 4000, John Deere 6600, and Massey Ferguson 135, just to name a few.

Robert admits the day would not have been possible without the help of many people, particularly Julie Turnham for providing catering and refreshments, and Nikki Blackwell from NFU Mutual Brackley for her support and donation.

There were also many landowners who allowed the road run to go through their plot and kindly supplied food and drink.