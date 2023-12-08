Northamptonshire toy and gift appeal for children ‘heart-warming’ success as generous residents surprise 'Mother Christmas'
Mother Christmas – retired social worker Jeanette Walsh – has been rushed off her feet collecting and delivering gifts and toys from generous residents.
Ready with their piles of donations to help Northants’ neediest children have been organisations, groups and individuals from across the county.
The new, unwrapped gifts are destined for children in and around Corby, Daventry, Kettering, Northampton, Rushden and Wellingborough via social work teams.
Handing over a trolley load of goodies were staff at the North Northants Council’s (NNC) Kettering office and they got into the Christmas spirit as they loaded Jeanette’s ‘sleigh’.
Amanda Westlake, customer services team leader at NNC, said: “Staff and members of the public have been donating gifts. In these difficult times it’s so heart-warming to see people pulling together as a community.”
Gifts and toys have been pouring in to collection points across the county to help the county’s most disadvantaged children.
New unwrapped gifts can be donated at drop-off points across the county.
Donations can be dropped off at all Nando's stores across Northamptonshire, Wellingborough Museum, North Northants Council offices, and West Northants Council’s team at One Angel Square as well as at Wicksteed Park .
The last date for donations is Wednesday, December 13, so they can be taken to the social work teams in time for Christmas Day.
Jeanette added: "I’m surprised, I did think that with the cost of living crisis I wouldn’t get much but I haven’t been let down. Everyone is so generous.”
Contact Mother Christmas by emailing her at jwalsh[email protected] or donate at https://www.mother-christmas.co.uk/.