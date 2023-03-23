Students from twenty primary and secondary schools across Northamptonshire are celebrating their performances at the National Schools Trampoline Finals, which was held for the first time in Northampton.

The event, which took place at the Benham Sports Centre in Northampton on Saturday March 18, welcomed more than 250 schools from across the UK with more than 700 students vying for titles at novice, intermediate and elite level, all having gained qualification at regional and zonal competitions.

Northamptonshire schools were well represented on the medal table as the youngsters, who all train at Northamptonshire Trampoline Gymnastics Academy in Moulton Park, came away with 11 individual medals, including five titles.

Year 1-6 Boys Novice: Jacob Bond, Dayton Wigley, Jacob Dickinson

Lawrence Breslin, Lead Coach for Trampoline Development at Northamptonshire Trampoline Gymnastics Academy, said: “Our members represented their schools with fantastic performances and attitudes throughout the day.

"Although Trampoline is an individual sport I was so impressed with the levels of team spirit and sportsmanship on display with the gymnasts showing amazing support for one another."

"It was a great opportunity for some of our regional level members to compete against gymnasts from around the country and they acquitted themselves brilliantly. We are incredibly proud of all the gymnasts as I’m sure their schools are.

"It’s the first time that the finals have been held here in Northampton and I’m really hoping that we will be in consideration for the future as it was really great event.”

The results

At elite level Henry Coetzer of Farndon Fields Primary won the Year 1-6 Boys category, closely followed by Olly Coleman of Millway Primary in second and Justin Vlad of Harpole Primary who just missed out on the podium in fourth. The Year 1-6 Girls was equally tight, with Millie Vassel of Hunsbury Park Primary picking up bronze in third and Sofia Falkner of Pinchmill Primary settling for fourth. Jamie Dartnell of Weston Favell Academy finished seventh in the Year 10-14 Boys.

There were three Northants golds in intermediate categories as Sam Garside of Woodland View Primary finished first in the Year 1-6 Boys. He was joined by William Potter of Standens Barn Primary and Lucas Boyle of Towcester CofE Primary who finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Casey Duggan of Kingswood Secondary Academy took top spot in the Year 7-9 Girls, with Isla Mudd of Kettering Science Academy finishing sixth. Dani Beck of The Duston School came first in the Year 1-6 Girls and she was joined on the podium by Amelia Smith of Sunnyside Primary Academy who came third and Lucy Costello of Ecton Brook Primary who finished fourteenth. Evie Baker of Northampton International Academy finished in fifth place in the Year 10-14 Girls.