Northamptonshire stretch of A5 closed after two-vehicle rush-hour smash

The A5 is blocked both ways by a rush-hour crash between Pattishall and Towcester

A stretch of the A5 in Northamptonshire has been closed following a serious rush-hour crash on Thursday morning (September 23).

Northamptonshire Police confirmed at just after 8am the road is shut in both directions between the A45 at Weedon and the A43 at Towcester.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision and a Force spokesman said: "The closure is likely to remain in place for some time and motorists are advised to take alternative routes."