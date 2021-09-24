A Northamptonshire singer-songwriter has released more charity singles inspired by the experience of her mother being in a care home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Katy Page has written and recorded two songs about the past 18 months, having thought she would never see her mum, Denise Oliver, again when the pandemic struck.

The 73-year-old woman, who has Alzheimer's disease, also contracted Covid-19 and survived while many of her fellow patients died before being eventually reunited with her family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proceeds from Katy's songs, Don’t Fall Asleep Without Me and I’ll Never Say Goodbye, will go towards Alzheimer’s Research UK, Alzheimer’s Society and her mum's care home, Westgate House in Gayton.

She released a song, Always By Your Side, for the same causes when Denise went into the care home in 2019 as she was so devastated about her mum's mental deterioration.

"The more money we can raise the more we can help the care home and the Alzheimer’s charities which have also been hit hard the last year or so as no one has been able to do any fundraising for them," she said.

When the first lockdown was ordered in March last year, like everyone that had a loved one in a care home, Katy could not see her mum and was convinced she would never see her again.

Katy Page and her mother, Denise Oliver

Then during the second lockdown in November, Westgate House was hit by Covid and unfortunately a large number of the residents were lost to it, according to Katy.

"By some miracle mum caught Covid but because of the incredible work of her carers, she made it out the other side and is still here and fighting fit," she said.

"The people who run and work at Westgate have to be some of the best human beings that exist on this planet, and the same for all care home staff.

"Saying they went through hell with Covid isn’t an understatement! They don’t treat the residents as just patients, they treat them like family and become very close to them, so losing so many was heartbreaking and very hard for them.

Katy Page and her mother, Denise Oliver

"I wrote Don’t Fall Asleep Without Me about not being and able to see mum during lockdown and begging her to hold on so we could see her again.

Both songs are available on iTunes, Amazon Music other sites under the name 'Katy'.

She is releasing an EP this weekend with those two songs and another original called I’ll Never Say Goodbye.

People can buy hard copies by donating £5 or more on Katy's JustGiving page and leaving their address.