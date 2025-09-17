Northants group SEND Mummas took part in a protest outside Parliament this week over growing concerns the government could get rid of EHCPs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of parents from across the country stood in Parliament Square on Monday (September 15), brandishing home-made signs and calling on the government to listen to their voices on their SEND overhaul plans.

The rally was triggered by a debate in Westminster Hall on whether the government would commit to maintaining current levels of mandatory support for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was accompanied by growing concerns that education, health and care plans (EHCPs), which outline specific support for young people with complex needs, could be restricted or abolished.

Co-founder of Northants SEND Mummas, Emma Briggs (left), said that it was \"inspiring\" to go to the rally and make sure their voices are heard. Credit: Emma Briggs

Protesting on the day was mum Emma Briggs, who co-founded Northants SEND Mummas as a local support group.

She spoke about how important EHCPs are for children with additional needs and the ‘catastrophic’ impact when there isn’t one in place.

She said: “My son is in mainstream school, he’s just started Year 5, and when he started struggling in school he was in reception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His care plan is so important because [his learning is] tailored to him. Rather than going into a class and doing what everyone else is doing, it’s broken down.

Northants group Send Mummas attended the rally outside parliament on Monday, September 15. Credit: Emma Briggs

“Some children just don’t learn that way- they process things differently and the EHCP is meant to help them do well.

“If they didn’t have that and they were expected to learn in the same way as neurotypical children it would be so difficult. If [the EHCP] wasn’t there, we don’t even know what the alternative would be.”

According to Department for Education (DfE) statistics from June 2025, 638,745 children nationally have EHCPs, the highest number since they were introduced a decade ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A parliamentary debate was called on Monday after more than 125,000 people signed a petition calling for commitment from ministers to ensure statutory responsibilities to assess and support children with SEND remain in place.

Northants group Send Mummas attended the rally outside parliament on Monday, September 15. Credit: Emma Briggs

Emma said that it was ‘inspiring’ to go to the rally with other members of the local group and meet parents from across the country who all want to raise awareness around the issue and make sure their voices are heard.

The government is expected to outline its education plans in the schools white paper, which will be published later this autumn.

The campaign, which is called ‘Fight for Ordinary’, was created to demand that children with special education needs get the same ordinary things as other children, such as a school place, as well as accountability in all parts of the SEND system. It has set out to champion families who want to get the support their children need ‘without an unnecessary fight’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DfE said it was committed to ensuring a legal right to additional support for children. It added that any changes to the SEND system, which it says are ‘badly needed’, will ‘improve support for families, stop parents from having to fight for support, and protect effective support currently in place’.

Northants group Send Mummas attended the rally outside parliament on Monday, September 15. Credit: Emma Briggs

MP Georgia Gould, who was appointed as Minister of State at the Department for Education in September, also told MPs at the end of the three-hour debate that she was committed to working with parents ‘to set out reforms that really transform young people’s lives’.