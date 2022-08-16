Northamptonshire self-taught musician, 18, makes final of rising stars competition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire musician has made the final of the Travers Rising Stars Competition, which is looking for the best new young singers and bands in the region.

Mattaeus Wardley, 18, stood out from 50 entries and will take on three others for the chance of winning the prize, worth more than £5,000 – which includes recording a single in a Leicester studio.

He is a self-taught musician, who plays guitar, piano, ukulele and drums, and is “fascinated with the origins of all types of music” and is “always looking to further his musical knowledge”.

Drawing inspiration from his heroes David Bowie, The Rolling Stones and Blur, Mattaeus' goal is to “create music people can connect to and feel emotion”.

The 18-year-old from Ecton, who was encouraged to apply by his former music teacher, said: “I’m really excited for the final as it’s a great opportunity to get my music out there.

“If I were to win, I want to work towards putting together an EP and get myself known.”

Despite not getting through after sending in tapes last year, Mattaeus did not let this discourage him from applying again.

This year’s audition got him put through to the top four, with the final taking place this Saturday (August 20) on the HFM Stage at Glastonblaby Music Festival, a charity event.

In the final, Mattaeus will be performing two of his original songs, Implosion and I Wanna Get Out, and an Oasis cover of Supersonic with a melancholy twist.

Natasha Wardley, Mattaeus’ mother, said: “He wrote a lot during lockdown, so for him it was a good opportunity to concentrate and his music got him through.

“Everything he has achieved, he has done on his own accord – so this is a great chance for him to get recognition for his hard work.”

The Travers Foundation, who set up the competition, is a charity that provides financial support to local 13- to 30-year-olds to support their dreams in music, performing arts and sport.