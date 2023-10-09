Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northamptonshire school has made the “incredibly difficult decision” to close, as the falling numbers of pupils has resulted in it being deemed “financially unviable” to continue.

Southfield Primary Academy, in Banbury Road, Brackley, will close at the end of the current academic year on July 19, 2024.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It is with great sadness that we must announce the decision to close Southfield Primary Academy at the end of this academic year 2023/24, which has been approved by the Department for Education (DfE).

“Unfortunately, and despite the significant improvements made in the quality of education, the continued falling numbers of pupils on roll, along with the predicted drop in future numbers, has resulted in the school becoming financially unviable.

“This means that we are unable to afford to keep the school open beyond July 19, 2024.”

The statement continued by saying West Northamptonshire Council have been informed of the decision and they are working closely with the school and the DfE to ensure all affected children have access to an alternative nearby school, with no break in education.

“This is a council priority,” said the statement from Southfield Primary Academy. “This has been an incredibly difficult decision and we know how unsettling this news has been for all.

“We are doing everything we can to support students, parents and staff, and will continue to do so throughout the academic year working closely with the DfE and our local authority.”

A statement from West Northamptonshire Council, on behalf of Councillor Fiona Baker, cabinet member for children, families, education and skills, confirmed they have been informed by the school’s trustees of the decision – due to it being “financially unviable” to remain open.

Cllr Baker said: “We understand for parents, carers and the students at Southfield Primary Academy that this news will cause uncertainty.

“We will work closely with the school to provide information to keep those affected informed throughout this process.”

WNC’s admissions team will be on hand to answer any questions, as part of the in-person sessions being held by the school for parents.

“We would like to provide assurance of the work underway to ensure all children have a school place for the start of 2024/25 school year within a reasonable distance of Southfield Primary School,” Cllr Baker continued.

“To ensure some continuity for families, the council is committed to working with other local schools to review available places in the Brackley area.”

Councillor Simon Weaver, chair of the South Northants Labour Party and a Brackley Town Councillor, has children who attend Southfield Primary Academy.

Following the announcement to staff and parents on October 5 about the school’s planned closure, Cllr Weaver said: “The children and staff are devastated. The loss will be felt throughout the community.”