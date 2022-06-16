A Northamptonshire school is set to get a special flypast on Friday (June 16) when the Red Arrows whizz overhead at around 600mph.

RAF pilot Flight Lieutenant Patrick Kershaw – a former Guilsborough School student – could well be flying one of the ten acrobatic jets on their way to the south coast.

The crew is due to leave the Red Arrows base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at 3pm and be over Market Harborough just nine minutes later.

Flt Lt Kershaw joined the Red Arrows this year

Their route from there, according to the Military Air Shows website takes the jets over the villages of Naseby, Guilsborough and Long Buckby, then just south-east of Daventry towards Banbury.

Flt Lt Kershaw joined the RAF in 2006, three years after leaving Guilsborough and heading to university to earn a degree in business administration.

Since then, he has done the business by clocking up more than 1,500 flying hours in Typhoon and Tornado jet aircrafts including stints in war-torn Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya.

But taking up the Red Three call sign among the nine Red Arrows display aircraft for the team's 58th season is a whole new ball game

The Red Arrows are the aerobatic display team of the RAF – officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team.

Formed in 1964, their flights have become must-see events, and the displays often grace major national commemorations.