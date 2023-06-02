Northamptonshire Road Transport Group’s support reaches £170,000 for lifesaving charity

NTEG was formed by five individuals in 2006, each at the time holding senior positions in businesses in some way connected with the road transport industry, these being sales director for a local main dealer, owner of a local truck rental company, head of procurement for a major European logistics business, head of distribution for a major supermarket chain and fleet director for a national building supplies group.

Over the last 16 years the dedicated team at NTEG have been fundraising for the charity, and this year David Hall, and his fellow colleagues Mike Booth, Calvin Miles, Mark Smith and Graham Bellman raised a staggering £16,000 from their annual dinner dance which in addition to local businesses, also attracts companies from across the UK.

This additional donation has brought the total amount raised by NTEG to a monumental £170,000 – enough to fund 100 lifesaving missions across Northamptonshire and further afield.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crews deliver critical care at road traffic collisions, sports events, medical emergencies – such as cardiac arrest and accidents at home – and other incidents needing expert pre-hospital medical interventions.

David Hall, a director at TruckEast Ltd, said:

“In summary, we are just five blokes either working, or retired from having worked in the road transport industry, who wanted to support a local charity that could be helpful to anyone at any time, regardless of their circumstances, which is why we chose to support the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.”

“They receive no government, or National Lottery funding and rely on every donation to raise the £1,700 needed for each mission. This is a lifesaving charity that anyone can get behind,” he added.

Karen Hughes, Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire commented:

“I’m blown away with the amazing support NTEG have given us over the past fifteen years and I can’t believe the marvellous amount they have managed to raise.”

“The £170,000 they have managed to raise will help to fund 100 of our lifesaving missions, meaning our crews can be available 24/7, 365 days per year to administer lifesaving pre-hospital care where it is needed the most,” she added.

The charity is celebrating 20 years of providing lifesaving service across Warwickshire and Northamptonshire, developing over the years into the leading provider of pre-hospital critical care it is today. To help the charity mark this momentous milestone and support it so its missions can continue, why not visit a charity store and grab a bargain, donate unwanted clothing to one of many clothing banks, get involved in a challenge event, fundraise, or even sign up to volunteer.

