Northamptonshire pub with 'great reputation' taken over by McManus Pubs

McManus Pubs is ‘delighted’ to have taken over The Montague Arms in Barnwell.

The 16th century stone-built inn has been extensively refurbished and extended during the private owners’ tenure, with traditional bars, a conservatory restaurant and large garden.

But McManus Pubs has now taken over the reigns, saying it is a ‘great addition’ for them.

Tom McManus said: “We are delighted to have secured The Montague Arms, Barnwell, which has a loyal following and a great reputation built up over many years by Ian Simmons and his fantastic team.

"The business fits perfectly with our selective acquisition strategy, and will be a great addition to the McManus Group.

"We would like to welcome all the existing staff to McManus Pubs and thank Everard Cole for negotiating the transaction.”

Ian Simmons said: “We have mixed emotions about leaving The Montague Arms after our long tenure of almost 17 years, but are delighted that such a highly regarded company as McManus Pubs have taken over the reigns and we wish them all the best.

"I’d like to also thank Everard Cole for their invaluable advice through the process.”

The Montague Arms has a large beer garden, children's play area, car park and disabled access and facilities.

Its website says it is dog friendly and they welcome walking parties.

Tom Nichols, managing director at Everard Cole, said: “Everard Cole are pleased to have sourced such a strong operator for the business on behalf of our private client, demonstrating the demand for strong profitable businesses, despite the uncertainties faced in the sector.”

McManus Pubs first started out in Northampton and they have numerous pubs in the county, including The Wig & Pen in Northampton, The Swan at Lamport and The Red Lion at Brafield.

The McManus Pub Group website says: “The McManus Pub Company is a group of pubs and pub restaurants each with its own identity and unique character.

"We take pride in providing a warm and welcoming environment, where you can simply sit back and relax.

"Join us for a delicious bite to eat, a cocktail or two, catch the big match, enjoy a well-poured pint after a long day or simply dance the night away.”