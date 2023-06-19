A Northamptonshire pop-up venue that has been open for less than a year has been named the best bar in the county.

The Pop Up Place, located in High Street, Long Bucky, first opened its doors towards the end of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As one of the newest collaborative pop-up spaces for food and drink vendors, which was a new concept for the area, the response from the community has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

The Pop Up Place, located in Long Bucky, first opened its doors in November last year and is already award-winning.

The venue is the brainchild of two businesses – Muddled Lime by Jay Adams and his partner Chloe’s business, Pop Up Planners.

Having become the home of all kinds of offerings – from Pan-Asians delights, tacos and Caribbean food, to desserts, cocktails and Sicilian coffee – the community is now spoiled for choice.

To add to what has been a great start to the business, The Pop Up Place was named the ‘Best Bar in Northants’ at this year’s Muddy Stilettos Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on social media, Chloe and Jay said: “We want to extend a massive thank you to all our incredible patrons, friends and loyal followers who voted for us.

Muddy Stilettos named The Pop Up Place the best bar in Northamptonshire.

“This amazing achievement wouldn’t have been possible without your unwavering support.

“This award is a testament to the passion and dedication of our talented team, who continuously strive to provide you with the best bar experience.

“From our talented bar team who craft delicious cocktails, to our friendly staff who create a welcoming atmosphere – and not forgetting our amazing kitchen crew and the pop ups that work with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every member of our team plays a vital role in this success.”

The pair also thanked the Muddy Stilettos team for organising the awards and for “always championing local businesses”.

“It’s an honour to be acknowledged alongside the finest establishments in our vibrant county,” the statement continued.

The venue will be celebrating the milestone with two parties – the first for their staff, family and friends after they collect their award from The Granary at Fawsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 7pm on July 14, their supporters are invited to The Pop Up Place for nibbles and welcome drinks as a thank you for their support.

More details on this ticketed event are coming soon.