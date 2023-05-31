Northamptonshire Police officers to join national 'Lighting up the Lakes' challenge for fallen colleagues

Northamptonshire Police officers will be joining colleagues from across the UK next month to pay tribute to those officers who have sadly lost their lives in service.

The annual event, held in the Lake District in June, aims to light up the Wainwright peaks, and attracts teams of both serving and retired police officers, staff, and their friends to raise vital funds to support the work for Care of Police Survivors (COPS).

Teams from across the policing family will climb to the top of each one of the 214 summits on Saturday, June 23, before lighting blue flares and holding aloft at 3am on Sunday, June 24, in memory of colleagues who have died in service.

The Light the Lakes challenge will take place next month.

Representing Team Northamptonshire is retired police officer Dick Eady, Detective Constable Mike Norris, PCSOs Charlotte Morris, Matt Taylor, Steph Bacon and Kirsten Bates, police staff members Martin Gatiss, Sadie Whitelock from the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, and friend of the force Alex.

The team will be climbing Whiteside, which stands at the western end of the Grisedale Pike – Hopegill Head ridge. With the highest point standing at 719m (2,359ft), it provides excellent views of Thirlmere, overlooking Crummock Water.

This is the second year that PCSO Matt Taylor has taken part in the event. He said: “It is a particular moment of poignance when you see each of the Wainwright’s peaks lit up in blue in memory of fallen colleagues. It is a privilege and honour to see.

“I like many, know colleagues, and former colleagues, who have passed away, and they leave a massive void in both their families, and our policing family. We raise our blue flare in their memory.

“We appreciate there is a cost-of-living crisis and money is tight for everyone, however if everyone could donate just £1, we will be well on our way to achieving our target.”

COPS is a charity dedicated to helping families of officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, providing both practical and emotional support to ensure they have the help they need to rebuild their lives.