A group of police officers, including four from Northamptonshire, have completed the gruelling three peaks challenge and managed to raise £3,000.

Northamptonshire officers PC Bradley Bowman, PC Daniel Bradley-Brophy, PC Lucy Sculthorpe and PC Sean Foster, as well as Leicestershire officer Sergeant Grace Feavyour, set off on June 13, starting at Ben Nevis in Scotland.

When the team started their ascent, the weather was sunny, however an hour into the climb, the heavens opened and the rain continued. After five gruelling hours, the team were back on the minibus to travel to their next destination - Scafell Pike in England.

They arrived at 3am after a five-hour drive and began their ascent in the middle of a weather warning, completing the climb in three and a half hours, before a clothing change and the journey to their last peak - Mount Snowdon in Wales, which they completed in four and half hours.

The team completed the challenge in 25 hours and six minutes and raised £3,000 for The National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA) and Hero Paws - Life AFTER service, which support retired service animals. Recently retired Northamptonshire Police dogs - RPD Gru, RPD Fama and RPD Olly have all been registered with both charities.

PC Bradley Bowman said: “This was, without doubt, the hardest and most physically demanding challenge that any of us have ever done.

“The scale of it got to us all at different times, but we pulled through as a team and always had each other’s backs.

“We know that the Three Peaks Challenge is meant to be done in under 24 hours but considering the awful weather and some traffic disruption along the way, we’re really proud of ourselves for completing it in the time we did. Our bodies are now in pieces!

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to PC Ian Rudkin who drove the minibus – we could not have done this without you!

“Finally, we just want to make it clear how appreciative we are of every single message of support we were sent and every pound that has been donated. These two charities do incredible work and to have raised nearly £3,000 to help them continue their amazing work has made us really happy.”