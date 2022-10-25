Northamptonshire personal trainer wins powerlifting world championships in Slovakia

Annjanette receiving her medal

A personal trainer based in Earls Barton, has just returned from Solvakia where she represented Great Britain at the Global Powerlifting Committee World Championships – and won.

Annjanette Saunders competing in the under 75kg, master three class, squatted 180kg, benched 100kg and deadlifted 190kg, taking the World title and the associated European Records.

The 52-year-old also competed in the specialist squat only competition taking the World title with the World, European and British records.

Competition was fierce with more than 900 competitors from more than 40 countries attending the championships.

She said: “For me, it is always an honour representing your country. I have not competed internationally for a few years and to make such a successful comeback makes it all the more special.”

Annjanette started training after having her son and wanting to get back into shape for a family holiday. After achieving this goal, she started lifting weights.

She added: “I found that I was strong and was introduced to a competitive powerlifter who suggested that I compete. From my first competition I was hooked.”

The mother is now ranked first in the all-time UK number listing in her age and weight category and fifth globally. She trains four times per week at her home gym in Earls Barton between training her clients.

“My thoughts and training are now focussed upon preparing for my next competition in mid-November where I will be competing in the British Finals held in Penance,” she added.