Northamptonshire MP leads sponsored walk for learning disability charity

MP Andrea Leadsom leads a charity walk to raise money for the Caring and Sharing Trust.

A Northamptonshire MP led a group of friends and The Lord of Northampton and his wife to complete a sponsored walk.

Andrea Leadsom, MP for Northamptonshire South, took part in the six-and-a-half mile walk on Thursday (April 14) from Castle Ashby to Cogenhoe in aid of the Sharing and Caring Trust.

The walk finished at Cottons Farmhouse where the charity is based. The walkers were greeted by Anita Neil, who was Britain’s first black female Olympian in 1968 and from Wellingborough, as well as many of the people who are supported by the trust.

The walking group was greeted at the finish line by Anita Neil and charity users.

Sharing and Caring is a national charity that has been working with people with learning disabilities for more than 35 years.

It is best known for its work in the use of arts-based therapy programmes.