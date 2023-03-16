News you can trust since 1931
Northamptonshire Mind wins Mind Network Excellence Award

‘It’s fantastic that all of their hard work and continued effort has been recognised with this national award’

By Nicholas TiteContributor
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:51 GMT- 1 min read

Northamptonshire Mind has been awarded for its work! Last month, (February), Mind presented its Network Excellence Awards at its leadership residential for the local Mind network.

The Excellence Awards exists to celebrate those local Minds which goes go above and beyond our Mind Quality Mark standards.

They are a chance to recognise the hard work, dedication and achievement of local Minds who do extraordinary work in their communities.

Northamptonshire MIND
Mind had 48 nominations, with 13 of those being awarded an Excellence Award and another two local Minds being highly commended.

Northamptonshire Mind was recognised with a 'Contribution to Mind Federation' Excellence award!

The applications were judged by a team of experts with lived experience.

Presented by Mind Trustee Valerie Harrison, and Julie Francis, Chair of Mind’s Quality Review Group, the awards showcased the often-hidden work which local Minds undertake to be effective, responsive and unstoppable members of the fight for mental health.

Northamptonshire Mind CEO Sarah Hillier said: “I am incredibly proud of all our staff and volunteers.

“It’s fantastic that all of their hard work and continued effort has been recognised with this national award.”

