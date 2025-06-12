Northamptonshire marina open day proves so successful that they're already looking forward to next year's event
The open day for the marina at Lock 9 on the River Nene at Earls Barton on Sunday, June 8 came just two weeks after this year’s Crick Boat Show.
And many visitors from the bank holiday event who were looking for permanent and temporary moorings came to White Mills to see for themselves exactly what the marina and the River Nene has to offer.
About 25 traders which included boat related exhibitors as well as a selection of artisan crafters set up their stalls in the marina’s dedicated camping field to create a ‘retail avenue’.
The ambiance of the afternoon was enhanced thanks to some fabulous music from The Whisky Flowers and Odds ‘n’ Sods.
With the marina’s charity of the year 2025 being Northampton-based Pink Rooster, the raffle which included flying lessons and weekend breaks raised an incredible £600.
White Mills Marina manager, Georgina Wickham, said: “We are absolutely over the moon with the feedback we have had, it was so nice to welcome people to the marina that we had met at Crick and to show them round.
"Being a small team, we were kept very busy which was great and to raise so much money for such a worthwhile cause was a win-win all round.
"Roll on next year, we will be back.”
Anyone interested in getting involved with next year’s charity open day can contact the office on 01604 812057.
