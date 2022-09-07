Northamptonshire man to run London Marathon for his brother-in-law in aid of Cure Parkinson’s

A Northamptonshire resident will be running the London Marathon on October 2 in aid of Cure Parkinson’s.

Nick England is running for the charity as it is close to his heart, as his brother-in-law Simon lives with the condition.

Simon was diagnosed when he was just 30 years old, but has lived life to the fullest over the past 24 years since his diagnosis – not allowing the condition to define him and his active lifestyle.

Nick England (pictured right) is running the London Marathon on October 2 for Cure Parkinson's as it is close to his heart, as his brother-in-law Simon (pictured left) lives with the condition.

Unfortunately, two years ago Simon suffered a fall and, after a period in hospital, was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia. He now permanently resides in St Andrew’s Hospital, where he has become an even bigger inspiration to Nick.

Nick said: “Simon is such a strong and courageous man that running the London Marathon is the least I could do to try and raise funds for the amazing charity trying to find a cure.”

Nick is no stranger to long distance running, having completed the Manchester marathon back in April.

However, he is making sure to follow a strict training programme and is already 10 weeks into his plan to prepare for the 26.2 miles ahead of him.

“I’m running five times a week at the moment,” said Nick. “I’m also doing yoga, stretching and strengthening work – I am not getting any younger so I need to try and stay as flexible as possible.”

With less than a month to go, Nick is “very looking forward to the occasion” as he has heard it is an “amazing experience”.

Cure Parkinson’s is hugely grateful to Nick for running the Marathon to aid their research, and their team wishes him the best of luck.

Helen Matthews, deputy CEO at Cure Parkinson’s, said: “Fundraising support is absolutely critical for the charity to enable us to achieve our goal.

“We aim to cure Parkinson’s and the only way we will do this is through the help of all our incredible supporters – it is as simple as that.”