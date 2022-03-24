Northamptonshire man takes on amazing walking challenge across Europe for Prostate Cancer UK

A 66-year-old Northamptonshire man is preparing to walk more than 2,000km to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Kemal Chetitah, a 66-year-old man from Naseby is walking 2,040 kilometers from Canterbury to Rome to raise money for leading men’s health charity, Prostate Cancer UK.

Kemal has form for taking on walking challenges and you may have seen him training on the roads around Northamptonshire in preparation for this challenge.

Kemal Chetitah

Kemal is hoping to raise more than £8,000 by completing the walk, leaving Canterbury on May 16, passing through five countries and three major mountain ranges all within 80 days.

Starting at Canterbury Cathedral, he will walk the North Downs Way to Dover, before setting sail for France. Once there he will cross the undulating plains of Northern France with their war

cemeteries; poppy fields, through to the mountains of Jura and into Switzerland, crossing the Alps at the Great St Bernard Pass.

After the Alps, his route winds its way through the wetlands of the River Po and it’s tributaries, then crosses the Apennines, the main mountain range of Italy to the Mediterranean coast and the Tuscan countryside, finishing in Lazio at the Vatican and St. Peters in Rome.

Kemal Chetitah

Kemal's punishing schedule should mean he arrives in Rome by August 4 this year, with all profits going to join the fight to help save men’s lives.

Kemal was inspired to take on the challenge for Prostate Cancer UK in honor of his father and brother who have both suffered from the disease.

Currently one man dies every 45 minutes from prostate cancer in the UK. That’s more than 11,500 men a year and by 2030, prostate cancer is set to become the most commonly diagnosed cancer of all in the UK.