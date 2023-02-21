Northamptonshire man runs the 2023 St Georges Day Marathon for The Travers Foundation.

Paul Hindle from Gretton aims to achieve his target of 3.30 in this year’s St Georges Day London Marathon.

Paul is running his third London Marathon. His first attempt was the covid London Marathon in October 21.

“I completed it in 3.32 and loved it,” said Paul, “It was just outside my target time, so I was disappointed”. Paul returned for his second London Marathon last October.

Paul feels strong and ready to reach his marathon holy grail of 3.30.

Paul adds, “I was confident I would beat my previous marathon. However, the marathon gods had other ideas. It was horrendous! I limped home with what I felt was an extremely disappointing time of 3.48, which was miles away from my target.”

In Paul’s eyes, this failure was a bittersweet moment that relit the fire and drove him to return in 2023.

Paul explained, “I wanted to run for someone local, and The Travers Foundation is the best choice. I find it awful to think that talented kids today cannot chase their dreams because of finances! The next Tiger Woods, Usain Bolt or Eliud Kipchoge could lurk in the shadows waiting to be helped up the ladder, and why not! The idea of assisting someone in reaching their full potential and touching greatness fills me with much joy.”