'Mr J' from Northamptonshire, has won £10,000 a month for a year.

A Northamptonshire man is looking forward to a “swanky new car” and £10,000 a month for most of 2025 after he won the lottery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known only as Mr. J, the mystery man has won £10,000 a month for one year after matching the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on Monday November 18. The winner plans to buy “a swanky new car”.

The Northamptonshire local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app, had the opportunity to release his name, remain anonymous or release some details through partial publicity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Wow, what amazing news for Mr. J, who can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a year! We hope he enjoys having a celebratory drive in his new car. Huge congratulations!”

A woman, also from Northamptonshire, won £1 million in October and the first thing she bought was a new kettle.