Northamptonshire man jailed for grabbing partner by throat and attacking her for refusing sex

An Earls Barton man who admitted the coercive control and assault of his then partner has been sent to prison for 18 months.

Mohammed Ullah, 42, was arrested after the woman called 999 after he had become violent during an argument on September 25, 2023.

Ullah had grabbed her by the arms and then by the throat – and had threatened to kill himself if she ended the relationship.

Investigating officer PC Emily Bunce said: “I’m really pleased to see the victim’s bravery in reporting Ullah rewarded with a custodial sentence.

Mmohammed Ullah/ Northamptonshire Police

“He caused her to live in genuine fear of her life over a prolonged period, leaving her feeling there was no safe way to exit their abusive relationship due to Ullah’s continued threats and violence.

“Now she is free of him and the fear he caused her, and she is passionate about helping others by showing how it is possible to break the cycle of abuse and get justice."

His ex-partner told police she had suffered a year of abuse from Ullah, including him attacking her if she refused him sex, calling her derogatory names, threatening to crash his car with them both in it, and beating his dog.

He went on to be charged with controlling/coercive behaviour in an intimate/family relationship, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Ullah was due to go on trial at Northampton Crown Court, but on March 18 entered guilty pleas to the coercive control and assault charges.

On May 8, Ullah, of Stevens Court, returned to the same court where he was sentenced to a total of one year and six months in prison.

He was also made subject to a 10-year restraining order preventing him from any contact, by any means, with the victim, including banning him from attending her home or work addresses.

The charges of intentional strangulation and causing unnecessary suffering to a dog, both of which Ullah had denied, were ordered to remain on file.