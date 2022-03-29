A 66-year-old Northamptonshire man is preparing to set off on a gruelling walk measuring more than 2,000 kilometres and including mountain ranges to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Kemal Chetitah from Naseby will walk 2,040 kilometres, passing through five countries and three major mountain ranges.

The walk sets off from Canterbury Cathedral on May 16 and Kemal is hoping to raise £8,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

His journey will then see him walk the North Downs Way to Dover, before setting sail for France.

Once there he will cross the plains of Northern France with their war, through to the mountains of Jura and into Switzerland, crossing the Alps at the Great St Bernard Pass.

The journey will total 80 days and will finish in Lazio at the Vatican and then St Peters in Rome.

Kemal said: “This punishing schedule should mean I arrive in Rome by August 4.

“All profits are going to join the fight to help save men’s lives and highlight this devastating disease.

“I was inspired to take on the challenge for Prostate Cancer UK in honour of my father and brother who have both suffered from the disease.”

According to Prostate Cancer UK, currently one man dies every 45 minutes from prostate cancer in the UK and by 2030, prostate cancer is set to become the most commonly diagnosed cancer of all in the UK.