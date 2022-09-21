Northamptonshire junior tennis star ranked sixth in the UK for her age group

Tegan Bush from Earls Barton is 13 years old and attends Sir Christopher Hatton Academy.Tegan is currently ranked 6th for 14U girls tennis in the UK.She trains five times a week in Birmingham at The Edgbaston Priory tennis centre, which her school, Sir Christopher Hatton, have been really supportive of.Over the past year, some of her biggest achievements in tennis include, playing in the 14U Road to Wimbledon, where over 4,000 girls and boys enter for the chance to compete at Wimbledon. Tegan won her county stage to go through to the last 48 girls from all over the UK. Tegan performed really well, coming runner up in the singles and winning the doubles with her partner from Surrey.This year Tegan has won an international 14U Tennis Europe tournament in Repton.At Nationals, Tegan has been very successful winning a Grade 2 National 16U tournament, beating girls from the age category above her, some girls being almost 3 years older.At 14U, the top 32 girls in the UK competed at the Grade 1 Nationals in Nottingham recently, with Tegan coming runner up!Tegan's younger sister, Leah Bush (11 years old) is also doing really well with her tennis, who also attends Sir Christopher Hatton and trains at the Edgbaston Priory tennis centre. Leah is currently ranked 7th in the UK for 11U girls.