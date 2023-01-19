Northamptonshire housing provider’s Communities Fund open to help local people celebrate King Charles III’s coronation

Northamptonshire Partnership Homes’ subsidiary, Happy to Help CIC, is seeking community groups who are planning celebrations for the coronation of King Charles III this May.

The coronation will take place on Saturday, 6 May and groups looking to mark the occasion can apply to Happy to Help CIC’s Communities Fund to help make it a day to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fund can award up to £300 to help purchase entertainment, food and supplies for community celebrations. Last year, the fund supported groups to buy items for Platinum Jubilee parties across the town, and once again hopes to help local residents mark this historic occasion.

Images of Northampton groups who have received funding from the Communities Fund

Cam Whyld, head of engagement at NPH said:“We know how much residents in Northampton enjoyed coming together with their communities to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year, and so we’re excited to support their plans to mark the coronation too. I’d like to encourage anyone organising events in their communities to apply, and not to be put off by the application process as our team can help you complete the simple forms. We’re looking forward to seeing how residents are planning to mark this historic occasion.”

Happy to Help CIC is urging those hoping to apply for funding need to act quickly, as the closing date for applications is Friday 10th February. The process has been made as easy as possible, so groups are encouraged to apply even if they have not applied for any funding in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Communities Fund is open to any community group, project or cause that has a positive benefit on residents in Northampton, where NPH manages homes. In the past year, the fund has supported lots of local initiatives, including:• Youth groups by purchasing items to support their activities;• Neighbourhood groups to buy plants to brighten their communal gardens;• Senior citizens groups to go on trips to the seaside; and• Courses to improve employability for group services users.

If your project is doing great things, or you have a bright idea to help local people, Happy to Help would love to hear from you. Contact the Happy to Help team on [email protected] or call 01604 837836. You can find out more about the Communities Fund here: https://www.nph.org.uk/communities-fund

Advertisement Hide Ad