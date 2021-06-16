Northamptonshire housebuilder funds school library and community foodbank

A school library and a community foodbank are the latest causes to benefit from a Northamptonshire housebuilder's funding scheme.

Towcester Primary School and the Weston Favell Centre Foodbank were both selected to receive a donation of £1,000 from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions initiative, which donates money monthly to grassroots organisations in the areas where the company is building.

Sales director for Persimmon Homes Midlands, Claire Dearsley, said: “Our Community Champions fund was set up to help projects that make a real difference to the lives of local people, and both of these good causes are certainly doing that.”

Friends of Towcester Primary School accepting the donation from Persimmon Homes.

Weston Favell Centre Food Bank is a Trussell Trust affiliated project, supporting people in need across the eastern district of Northampton. The charity has seen demand for food parcels double due to the impact of Covid-19 and Persimmon’s donation will help to fund the essential running costs of the operation.

The Friends of Towcester Primary School have been working to raise £30,000 towards a library building for the whole school. This important resource will contribute to the success of students at the rapidly-growing school, giving them the opportunity to develop a love of reading in a suitably welcoming environment.

Claire Dearsley added: “We make two donations of up to £1,000 every month through the Community Champions scheme.

"For groups working specifically with the under-18s, we have recently launched our Building Futures initiative, which will share more than £1million amongst good causes across England, Scotland and Wales.”

Both schemes are accepting online applications at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.

Other organisations that have benefited from this initiative include Roade Community Larder - a free food scheme created in response to the pandemic - and the KidsAid foundation, which offers therapeutic services to local children.