A Northamptonshire holidaymaker in his 60s has died after he went missing from a Devon holiday park.

Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted on Monday (July 3) after he had gone missing from the Exmouth area.

Officers along with support from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and lifeboat volunteers from the RNLI searched for the man.

The man was was found on an ‘inaccessible beach’, retrieved by the lifeboat crew but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at around 7.30pm on Monday, July 3 following reports of a person missing from a holiday park in the Exmouth area. Officers along with support from NPAS and the RNLI assisted with searches.

“At around 8.40pm a body was located at the base of the cliffs in Exmouth. The body was taken to shore and pronounced deceased a short time later, and is that of a man in his 60s from the Northamptonshire area. His next of kin have been informed.

“This death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is to be prepared for the coroner.”

Officers from NPAS’ Exeter base tweeted after the incident: “Our sad duty was to locate this man visually from the aircraft on an inaccessible beach and then talk the RNLI onto his position.