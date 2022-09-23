Northamptonshire Health Charity’s golf day raised £6,600 for two major appeals

Northamptonshire Health Charity’s recent annual golf day raised £6,600, which will be split between its two current major appeals.

A total of 72 golfers took part at Northampton Golf Club on September 8. The golfers made up 18 teams - this is the largest number of competitors since the charity began holding the event seven years ago.

Half of the money will go towards funding a children’s outside play area at Northampton General Hospital, and enhancing the facilities on the Disney and Paddington wards.

72 golfers took part, who made up 18 teams, and this is the largest number of competitors since the charity began holding the event seven years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Leighton, the charity’s community fundraiser, said: “The play area will have a massive impact as it will allow the children – particularly those who will be at the hospital for a long while – to spend quality time in the fresh air.

“Going outside as a child is a normal thing they should have access to.”

MHA Caves Health, Rieker, and Complete Safety Systems were the event’s sponsors, who helped the charity exceed last year’s fundraising total.

They raised £900 more than last year, which stood at £5,700.

The weather held out for the day, allowing it to run smoothly – and it was the SCRCC that took first place, The Belfry Boys in second, and the Crown Finance team in third.

Michelle said: “Everyone was so generous and those who attended went above and beyond with donations.”

The weather held out for the day, allowing it to run smoothly – and it was the SCRCC that took first place, The Belfry Boys in second, and the Crown Finance team in third.