Northamptonshire glamping spot returns for second summer and is now open for bookings

A Northamptonshire glamping spot, which first opened its doors to the public in July last year, is now taking bookings for farm stays in summer 2023.

Hideaway Wood Farm, in Dodford near Daventry, is home to glamping and alpaca trekking, co-founded by husband and wife Ian and Amy Saunders.

After “such lovely feedback” from the families and visitors who experienced the farm last year, the pair are excited to do it all again in a matter of months.

Hideaway Wood Farm is now open for bookings between July 20 and September 3.

Bookings can be made for July 20 onwards, and remain priced at £150 per night for up to five people.

There are three tents available at the moment, which co-owner Amy described as “a great place for family gatherings, reunions, team building and retreats”.

She said: “Offering glamping had been a dream of ours for three years. The farmland had been in the family for many years and after a stint abroad, we decided to finally make our plans a reality.”

The glamping experience can be booked until September 3, and includes the overnight stay in the luxury bell tent with all bedding included and an alpaca walk – which is what the farm is also known for.

The price also covers the opportunity to meet baby alpacas, daily animal feeding, collecting your own eggs for breakfast, playing in the stream, den building in the ancient woodland, and access to the communal campfire to toast marshmallows.

You can also be guaranteed a hot shower.

Amy loves spending time on the land and experiencing the great outdoors with her children.

She said: “It’s lovely to see them playing and not relying on technology for entertainment. It allows us to be a family without distractions.”

The pair has received comments from friends with children, who love the fact “kids can be kids” when they visit Hideaway Wood.

When talking to Chronicle & Echo about the launch last July, Amy spoke of her and Ian’s plans to invest in the land to ensure it is “sustainable and regenerative”.

Now, they have made this a reality and will be planting more than 4,000 shrubs and trees on their land in early March – in partnership with the Woodland Trust and Treeapp.