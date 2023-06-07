News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome

Northamptonshire firefighters win big at latest Firefighter Challenge event

Northamptonshire’s firefighters bagged four medals at the Welsh Firefighter Challenge to maintain their winning run.
By James AverillContributor
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read

Last year saw the team and some of its individual members pick up silverware at both the Welsh and British Firefighter Challenges.

And this year proved no exception, with the team – which included Stef Douglas, Ronnie Sherratt, Paul Webb and Aaron Childs – bringing home the Silver medal in the team relay event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was also individual success, as Aaron (Gold), Paul (Silver) and Stef (Bronze) all secured medals for their performance in their respective age groups.

Stef Douglas, Ronnie Sherratt, Aaron Childs and Paul Webb represented Northamptonshire at the Firefighter Challenge eventStef Douglas, Ronnie Sherratt, Aaron Childs and Paul Webb represented Northamptonshire at the Firefighter Challenge event
Stef Douglas, Ronnie Sherratt, Aaron Childs and Paul Webb represented Northamptonshire at the Firefighter Challenge event
Most Popular

The event, which was held in Swansea on Saturday (June 3), also provided an excellent opportunity to warm up for the biggest event of the year, the British Firefighter Challenge, which will be held in Manchester at the end of July.

The Firefighter Challenge effectively acts as an obstacle course made up of different firefighting techniques, including running a hose reel and dragging a mannequin.

Stef Douglas said: “There were 22 Services competing at the Welsh challenge, and there were hundreds of locals cheering us on. It was an amazing day with an incredible atmosphere.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We haven’t stopped training since last year’s events, but we’ve ramped up the preparation recently.

“It’s brilliant to represent the Service. We’ve got some long-standing competitors such as Aaron, but the rest of us are fairly new to it.

“It really helps with the fitness that you need for the job, and the challenges all relate to tasks you will do at incidents.”

The current team includes Aaron, Paul, Ronnie and Stef, as well as Dean Keeber, Deb Ashmore, Henry Sleight and Lee Brown.

Related topics:Northamptonshire