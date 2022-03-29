Firefighters fear a spate of arson attacks in parts of Northamptonshire could spark death or serious damage.

County crews dealt with 18 fires which were started deliberately in the Wellingborough and Corby areas alone during the first three weeks of March.

And they expect another rise in 999 calls as warmer weather and school holidays kick in.

Andy Evans, arson reduction officer for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service, warned: “Our firefighters spend hours trying to stop deliberate fires throughout the year.

"Arson is a crime and the consequences can be severe.

“Attending these incidents also affects our ability to respond to more serious and possibly life-threatening incidents such as house fires or road accidents."

Deliberate fires present even greater risks in warmer and drier weather. Even a small outdoor fire can spread quickly and become a serious danger.

Mr Evans added: “We’ve been working hard in schools and communities to educate people and raise awareness not only of the dangers of starting fires, but the potential impact on an individual’s future if they have a criminal record.

“This anti-social behaviour impacts communities, costs money and could lead to a criminal record for anyone involved.”

Firestoppers offers an anonymous way to report anything you know about deliberate fire setting.

It is managed by the independent charity Crimestoppers and all arson fires reported to them will be passed on to police for investigation.