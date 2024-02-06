Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service welcomes twelve new firefighters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue has welcomed twelve new wholetime firefighters to the Service.

The new firefighters have completed an induction to the service where they were given the opportunity to learn about the organisation by spending time with departments form around the service, including Prevention, Protection and Business Services

They also helped to form the guard of honour at Firefighter Hilmi Say’s funeral on January 24.

Twelve new firefighters stood outside NFRS HQ with Acting CFO Simon Tuhill

The new recruits have now gone to the Fire Service College in the Cotswolds, where they will spend eight weeks learning how to use breathing apparatus, put out different types of fires, and deal with hazardous materials.

Once they have finished the intense training course at the College, they will have a Passing Out Parade before returning for three weeks further training at Northamptonshire, where they will then be posted to a Watch at one of the stations around the county.

The new intake was welcomed by Acting Chief Fire Officer Simon Tuhill at the Service HQ at Darby House in Wellingborough.

He said: “It was fantastic to meet the newest group of recruits and to wish them well as they head off to the Fire Service College.

“Being a firefighter is a very rewarding job, and one I hope they will all enjoy as they go through their careers with us.”

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold added: “It is brilliant to welcome the newest cohort of recruits to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue. They join us at an exciting time for the Service with new investment in fleet and equipment.

“Eight new fire appliances and a 42-metre turntable ladder have joined the fleet, and four more will be delivered soon, ensuring that firefighters have the best possible equipment to keep the county safe.

“This investment means that we have more resources to respond to incidents when our residents are in need and ensures our staff have the best tools available to do the job.”

One of the new recruits is 26-year-old Harry Copley-Watts. Harry worked in recruitment before becoming a firefighter and he is now looking forward to making a difference in people’s lives.

“The thought of being able to make someone’s life better, whether that be responding to an emergency or via Prevention or Protection work, has always been something that appealed to me.