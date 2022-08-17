Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire equestrian rider was part of Team GB who won bronze at the World Equestrian Championships last Friday (August 12) - for the first time in 24 years.

Joe Stockdale, aged 22, from Roade, and his team have earned themselves a spot at the 2024 Olympics in Paris after their performance at the Agria FEI World Jumping Championships in Denmark.

The former Wellingborough School student said: “It was absolutely fantastic to win bronze, and I was delighted to be selected in the first place.

“It was my goal for the year to achieve this, so it’s an incredible feeling.”

Despite planning a career in cricket after playing for Northants Academy, Joe took up professional show jumping just over three years ago after his dad and Olympic showjumper, Tim Stockdale, passed away.

Talking about how his dad would have reacted to his success at the World Championships, Joe said: “He would have been delighted for me - but it’s nice to have got one up on him as he never got a medal at the Worlds.”

After having an unlucky ride on Thursday (August 11) when one mistake brought three fences down, Joe “barely slept that evening as he was replaying it over in his head”.

The GB team won a medal at the Equestrian World Championships for the first time in 24 years.

However, besides one unlucky pole on the second part of the combination fence nine, Joe performed a perfect round the next day.

Looking ahead to the Olympic Games, Joe said: “We have a couple of years to prepare, and I’m going to work hard and make the best plan I can.”