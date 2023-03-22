Northamptonshire’s Mother Christmas has begun her deliveries of Easter eggs to needy families across Northamptonshire – but she still needs your help.

Retired social worker Jeanette Walsh, known for her annual Christmas gift appeal, has swapped her red suit for bunny ears to crack on with her spring egg drive.

She is hoping to smash last year’s total – 7,348 Easter eggs – helped by generous residents and businesses to provide children with a chocolate boost.

L-r Pearl Owsus-Bempah and Denise Mirkovic from NCT with Jeanette Walsh

Jeanette, who grew up in care, remembers the joy of being given an Easter egg and wants to give vulnerable young people the same thrill.

She said: “I never give up trying to help children. It gives me a warm feeling inside. I remember what it’s like to have nothing. Because I didn’t have any family my Easter eggs came from members of staff. I would line them up in the children’s home and choose which one I would have.”

The gran-of-one has already distributed more than 1,500 eggs to social work teams across the county, donated by generous locals.

She would like to smash last year’s total – 7,348 Easter eggs – and would like people to get in touch as soon as possible so she can get them out to children in time for Easter Sunday (April 9).

235 Easter eggs were donated by National Grid via The King Billy in Northampton whose regulars are supporting the appeal

Jeanette delivered her first batch of 200 eggs to the teams looking after families in Kettering.

Denise Mirkovic from NCT Kettering said: “Each year Jeanette never ceases to amaze us with her never-ending work and support to ensure our families and children do not miss out. We are sure we will have some very happy and full children this Easter.”

Donations of Easter eggs can be dropped off at all Nando’s in Northampton, Kettering, Rushden Lakes, Corby and Rugby (Elliot’s Field retail park) or by emailing [email protected]

Jeanette will then distribute the Easter eggs to social services staff across the the whole county who care for children and families.

Easter Bunny - and Mother Christmas - Jeanette Walsh

Mother Christmas added: “Last year was very egg-citing and I’m feeling positive about this year. I would like Easter to be chock-ful for all children. I know there is a cost of living crisis but let’s spread some Easter joy.”