Northamptonshire dog and owner place first at world’s largest agility festival
As a result of their win, Natasha and Toto have qualified to compete at Crufts in March 2023
A Northamptonshire dog and his owner are celebrating their success at the world-renowned Kennel Club Agility Festival.
Natasha Wise, from Long Buckby, and her five-year-old cocker spaniel Toto took first place in the Medium Kennel Club Championship final on August 13 – allowing them to compete at Crufts in March 2023.
Natasha said: “We are over the moon to win the very sought after competition and to qualify for the crème de la crème of events.
“This was Toto’s first championship win, and he coped and shone brightly in front of the crowd – as well as lapping up all the attention.
“We have a great time together, and share this joint passion.”
The action-packed four days welcomed dogs of all sizes, shapes and breeds from across the UK.
Ben Skinner, of Skinner’s who supported the event, said: “It is wonderful to see everyone enjoying competing at the festival again this year, and we are always proud to sponsor this incredible event.
“It is inspiring to see the dedication and skill displayed by all the competitors and their dogs. Everyone should be very proud of their achievements in the ring.”
In agreement with Ben, Steve Croxford, the agility festival’s spokesperson said: “There was a wonderful atmosphere this year.
“We got to see fantastic displays and fun was had by all.”
Vanessa McAlpine, events executive at The Kennel Club, was also pleased to welcome everyone back in person to the Rutland Showground – particularly the international competitors, who were unable to attend last year due to travel restrictions.