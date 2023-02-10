A delivery company has responded to more than £500 worth of parcels not making it to one customer in Northamptonshire.

Katie Wiseman, in West Northamptonshire, received confirmation that three of her parcels had arrived at Evri’s Northampton depot but none made it to her home after “simply disappearing”.

After attempting to resolve the problem by going through Evri’s online chat systems to no avail, Katie felt her only other option was to email the company’s CEO directly.

After an "extensive search" at the Evri depot, the £500 worth of parcels could not be located and the customer had to contact the companies for a refund. Photo: Evri.

Katie said: “I contacted the CEO as I was so exasperated and everyone I seem to speak to is having the same problem with Evri.

“How do parcels simply get to the local branch and vanish?”

The West Northamptonshire resident only moved to the county from London in December, and says she has not yet experienced this problem with any other delivery companies.

Katie first contacted Evri’s CEO, Martijn De Lange, on January 24 and received a response from a member of the ‘Evri Executive Office’ on January 26 – who asked her to provide a description of the parcels and the contents to try and locate them at the depot.

She replied the same day with descriptions and the barcode numbers, which Katie had already provided when she first contacted the CEO.

At this point, there were two parcels containing around £400 of products that could not be located.

The first, from Dunelm, was due on January 17 and never arrived, and was even rescheduled for the next day but never appeared.

The other, from Oliver Bonas, had been in Evri’s warehouse since January 13, according to Katie’s email communications.

On January 28, four days after Katie first contacted the CEO and two days after an employee responded, there was still no update and a parcel from Lighting Direct had also not arrived at her residence – taking the total to more than £500 of products.

After following up again, on February 1 she was told her parcels could not be found after an “extensive search” at the depot and was directed to the retailers to issue a refund or new items.

Katie has received a refund for all deliveries.

When approached by Chronicle & Echo about Katie’s experiences, an Evri spokesperson said: “We have apologised to Ms Wiseman for the inconvenience and advised her to speak to her retailer to arrange a replacement or refund which is industry standard.”

When asked if Evri offers compensation to the businesses who have to refund customers for items lost in their depots, the spokesperson said: “We have commercial arrangements in place with our retail clients to cover loss or damage.

“However this is rare and we successfully deliver up to three million parcels every day.”

The delivery company was also asked to respond to the claim that their customer service is poor as Katie had to contact the CEO in order to get a response, what Evri plans to do to prevent more parcels going missing, and what the “extensive search” at the depot involved – and if this is done for all members of the public whose items have not reached them.