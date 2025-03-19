Northamptonshire couple celebrate emerald anniversary in same seaside town they've visited every year for 55 years

A Northamptonshire couple celebrated their emerald anniversary in the same seaside town they have visited every year for 55 years, after they first holidayed there on their honeymoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue and Trevor Sherman, from Winwick, have clocked up more than 16,000 miles going on holiday to Weston-super-Mare, in Somerset on their wedding anniversary, every year since they first went there on their honeymoon in 1970.

The pair have never missed their annual pilgrimage, despite the 288 mile round-trip and a two-and-a-half hour trek across the country from their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week (Friday March 14), the lovebirds celebrated their emerald wedding anniversary in their favourite seaside spot and say they will keep going until they physically no longer can.

Sue and Trevor Sherman, who live in Northamptonshire, on their visits to Weston-super-Mare.

Sue and Trevor said they both love the coastal resort because despite being cold, its always sunny, and there's "more to Weston than just donkeys."

Sue, 73, a retired PR manager, said: "They said neither of us would make it because we were so young but here we are 55 years later.

"We have this celebration every year where we go back to Weston as it's where we went on our honeymoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I suppose for me the draw is because it's a happy memory as a kid, back in the day we used to go down and spend all of our summer holidays there.

Sue and Trevor married on March 14, 1970.

"It was a magical place with sea, sand and a traditional British seaside.

“The surrounding countryside is glorious. When Trev and I married, it was his first visit to the area. Even though it’s in March, we still go back. The sun is always shining.

“I still have family there and it’s lovely. Weston has a lot going for it, it has its challenges but they’re working hard and rejuvenating the old pier. There's a nice feeling of hope in the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I was a kid, people used to go to Weston for their health, standing buried up to their knees in the sand. You could go and have a Weston mud bath

They celebrated their emerald anniversary on Friday March 14, 2025 and have spoken of their love for the town.

“We just love it and every time we come back we feel rejuvenated.

“It’s cold but always sunny. The sunsets are incredible there, they’re stunning. I’m always banging on about Weston.

"There's always something to do and, if not, walk along the prom and you'll soon find somebody lovely to talk to."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue, who was born in Weston, said she had many fond memories of the town, including seeing the Rolling Stones there as a teenager in 1964.

Their wedding anniversary is also Trevor's birthday, so the couple double-up the celebrations.

Rounding off their three-day celebratory trip last week, the pair met relatives for a tea party while staying at The Royal Hotel, before heading to the Anchor Head pier.

Grandmother-of-two Sue added: “Seaside holidays have gone out of vogue a bit, but it’s still good. There’s more to Weston than the donkeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We stay in a hotel or with family sometimes. We just stayed in the Royal Hotel last time, we’ve stayed in over a number of hotels over the years.

“Even during Covid we were there just before Covid was announced, we can honestly say we can with hands on our heart we’ve not missed a year.

"We go more than once a year sometimes.

“There is an allure to Weston. We were on holiday in Spain at an Elvis competition and the lad that won was from Weston-super-Mare.

"Imagine Weston having the best Elvis in the world.”

Trever, 75, a leadership coach, added: “Sometimes we’ll drop in when we’re going somewhere else. I’ve got a cousin in Cornwall and we just drop by.

"We know where all the good places are and we love it.

“It was my first time going there after we got married.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love the area, I love the piers. Sue's got a real thing for Birnbeck Pier, which is being refurbished now, and that is an absolute joy for her that it's getting refurbished.

"Anywhere from Uphill to Sand Bay, all of it, I love it all."

On the secret to their long-lasting marriage, Sue added: “It is odd but I suppose it’s cliché really, but the secret is being kind, having a sense of humour and being content with what you have - but the gin helps too."